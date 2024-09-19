MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Trading Down 0.9%

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.30. 6,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 9,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

MDB Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MDB Capital

MDB Capital Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MDB Capital stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC ( NASDAQ:MDBH Free Report ) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of MDB Capital worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

