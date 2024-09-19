MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Trading Down 0.9%

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.30. 6,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 9,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.
MDB Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.
MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of MDB Capital
MDB Capital Company Profile
MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MDB Capital
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for MDB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.