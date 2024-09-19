Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Trading Up 2.5%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 16,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medexus Pharmaceuticals
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.