MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Trading 26.7% Higher

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 26.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 571,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,889,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

MediaZest Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.07.

MediaZest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company’s products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaZest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaZest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.