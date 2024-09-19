Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Colliers Securities upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

