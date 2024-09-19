Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,481 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,830 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,395,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,490,000 after buying an additional 329,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,655,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -14.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Colliers Securities raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

In related news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

