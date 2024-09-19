Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Medicure had a negative net margin of 12.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

