MEG Energy Corp. (MEGEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on October 15th

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0723 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

MEG Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

MEG Energy stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

