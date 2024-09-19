MEG Energy Corp. (MEGEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on October 15th

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0723 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.
MEG Energy Stock Up 0.7 %
MEG Energy stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22.
MEG Energy Company Profile
