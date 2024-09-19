Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,689 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Oracle by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after buying an additional 7,699,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Oracle by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after buying an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,262,000 after buying an additional 2,219,450 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Oracle by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,268,000 after buying an additional 2,191,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Oracle by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,242,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $532,920,000 after buying an additional 2,093,893 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $164.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $453.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $173.99.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $368,246,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,610,402 shares of company stock worth $230,556,257. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

