Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,023,000 after purchasing an additional 417,401 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $54,552,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 565,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,945 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 188.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,819,000 after purchasing an additional 184,210 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $174.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.55.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

