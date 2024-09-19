Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,426,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $905,681,000 after buying an additional 1,764,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,880,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.8 %

Aptiv stock opened at $69.67 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

