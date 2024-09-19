Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 5,233 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,183.5% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 252,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.1% in the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SHW opened at $375.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $382.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

