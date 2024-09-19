Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 120 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYV opened at $102.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,742.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total value of $536,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,865.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

