Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys New Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Tlwm grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $145.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.08. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

