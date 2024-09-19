Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys Shares of 8,900 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CELH shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $64.52.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

