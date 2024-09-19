Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NVR were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,031,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NVR by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,277,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,389,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 108.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NVR opened at $9,461.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $9,607.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8,729.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8,037.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.