Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $375.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.67. The company has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $382.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

