Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $220.98 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.67. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.95.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

