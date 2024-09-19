Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $217,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,770,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,766,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,170,007,000 after buying an additional 104,740 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 39,392 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $309.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $413.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

