Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $219,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,016,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,001,000 after acquiring an additional 181,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $103.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

