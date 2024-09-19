Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $393,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $60.53 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average is $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

