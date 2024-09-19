Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 170 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $917,051,000 after buying an additional 263,482 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $970,951,000 after buying an additional 173,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $168.30 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.71 and a 200 day moving average of $182.05. The company has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

