Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 270 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,901 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $292.02 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $210.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.