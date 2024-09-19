Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.92 ($0.03). 250,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 234,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.04 ($0.03).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36. The company has a market cap of £6.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Ports & Logistics

In other Mercantile Ports & Logistics news, insider Jeremy Allen sold 80,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £1,600.96 ($2,114.87). 60.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

