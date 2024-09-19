Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,284 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $21,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,273 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,482 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.63 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.