Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $23,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 2,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $566.00 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $578.73. The company has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $541.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

