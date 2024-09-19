Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 889 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $21,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after buying an additional 199,810 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4,778.7% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 103,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after acquiring an additional 101,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in United Rentals by 15,100.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 100,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100,118 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE URI opened at $773.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $715.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $685.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $801.39.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on URI

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.