Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,226 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $24,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.