Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $19.63 Million Holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $19,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGRN. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.18 and a 52 week high of $48.54.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.