Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $23.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,219 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $23,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $134.71 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $136.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day moving average is $124.08.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

