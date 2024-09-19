Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $25.83 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 458.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,214 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $25,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after buying an additional 578,707 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $101,424,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $78,226,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $67,871,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $416.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.16. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $421.00.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.