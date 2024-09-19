Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $27.94 Million Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,248,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,195 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $27,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

BATS SHYD opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

