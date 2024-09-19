Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $33.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,481 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $33,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

VYMI stock opened at $72.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $72.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.59.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

