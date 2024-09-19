Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,922 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $166,243,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,336,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

