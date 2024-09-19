Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,256 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.16. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

