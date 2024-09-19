Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $31,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $187.30 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $189.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

