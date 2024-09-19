Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,792 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $20,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 636.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,795 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,922,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 396.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 278,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 222,211 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,597,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,106,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,977 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $94.82 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

