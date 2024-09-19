Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 235,559 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,559 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $26,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.31 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.