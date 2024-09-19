Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 35,834 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $17,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.154 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

