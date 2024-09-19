Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 36,386 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,386 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.70% of TriNet Group worth $35,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,053,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,217,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,721,000 after buying an additional 103,809 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,354,000 after buying an additional 464,289 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 898,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,020,000 after buying an additional 148,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriNet Group news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,830.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,830.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $134.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average of $109.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.17.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 397.90%. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

