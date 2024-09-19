Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 8,585 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.35% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $81.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $82.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.00.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

