Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $34,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $235.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $240.29.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

