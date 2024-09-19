Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 377,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,532 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $16,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

