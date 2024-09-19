Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Trading 1.3% Higher

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.51. 3,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 8,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

