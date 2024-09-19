Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.70. 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $110.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48.

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $172.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.20 million. Meritage Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.