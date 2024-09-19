Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,014 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 2,429.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,579,617.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,479. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE U opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

