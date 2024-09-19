Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $145.43 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average is $141.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

