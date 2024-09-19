Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,237 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 182.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 283,410 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Haleon by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after buying an additional 8,423,475 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after buying an additional 175,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 559.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 131,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE:HLN opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.26. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.