Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Buys C$87,000.00 in Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Molyneux acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$87,000.00.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,095. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.13 and a 52 week high of C$4.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.19 million. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 150.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on MTA

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.