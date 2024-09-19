Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.23

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 7 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.
Metallurgical Co. of China Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th.
About Metallurgical Co. of China
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metallurgical Co. of China
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.