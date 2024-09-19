Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.95 and last traded at $105.73. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.24.
Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.73.
